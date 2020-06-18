Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook seniors graduate virtually first

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/19/2020 at 1:52am

After months of discussions and wrangling, the seniors at Fallbrook Union High School, Ivy High, and Oasis High graduated in separate virtual productions that were broadcast online June 2-4.

Late last week, students were able to pick up their diplomas in a drive-through ceremony.

During Fallbrook High's virtual commencement ceremony, Valedictorian Emiliano Corona gave his speech, first clearing up that, "No, the virus isn't named after me."

"I'm going to be honest everybody, this sucks," Corona said. "I know we used to joke about having 20/20 vision, but I'm pretty sure none of us would ha...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/19/2020 06:59