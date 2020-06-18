Fallbrook seniors graduate virtually first

After months of discussions and wrangling, the seniors at Fallbrook Union High School, Ivy High, and Oasis High graduated in separate virtual productions that were broadcast online June 2-4.

Late last week, students were able to pick up their diplomas in a drive-through ceremony.

During Fallbrook High's virtual commencement ceremony, Valedictorian Emiliano Corona gave his speech, first clearing up that, "No, the virus isn't named after me."

"I'm going to be honest everybody, this sucks," Corona said. "I know we used to joke about having 20/20 vision, but I'm pretty sure none of us would ha...