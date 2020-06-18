Health district to consider grant funds at June board meeting

The Fallbrook Regional Health District June 10 voted to award for than $1.2 million in grant funding to 28 separate programs to serve health and wellness needs of the Fallbrook area.

Some of the organizations that will receive funding include the Fallbrook Food Pantry, which was awarded $120,000 to assist with alleviating hunger in Greater Fallbrook, and the Foundation for Senior Care, which will receive more than $250,000 for adult day care, senior transportation programs and a care advocacy program, as well as an additional amount of around $52,000 to be shared with the Fallbrook Food Pan...