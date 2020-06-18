Marine layer entrenched again over Southern California

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The marine layer again is fully entrenched today over Southern California, all the way to the coastal mountain slopes, weather forecasters said.

"Starting to see it erode again from the east and this will be again a slow process this morning similar to what we saw yesterday, but most areas will see sunshine return this afternoon," the National Weather Service said Sunday. "The only exception could be at the coast where clouds could stay locked in throughout the day due to the onshore flow."

High pressure will be building over California this week, shrinking the marine laye...