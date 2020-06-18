New daily high of 332 COVID-19 cases reported in county, 10 more reported in area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health authorities reported 332 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday -- a new daily high -- and six deaths, raising the county totals to 11,626 cases and 347 deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases in Fallbrook jumped from 46 last week to 63 on Tuesday and again on Wednesday to 73 cases. That represents a 14 percent jump in new cases over the day in the town. There have been 8 cases reported in Bonsall and 2 in Pala.

After 310 and 302 new cases were reported on Sunday and Monday -- representing an above-average percentage of positive cases to total test...