Pantry to hold food distribution June 24

Volunteers set up for a Neighborhood Food Distribution that the Fallbrook Food Pantry held earlier this year; the next one will be June 24, 9-10 a.m.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Food Pantry is excited to announce its Neighborhood Food Distribution is back at the parking lot on Pico, diagonal to LifePointe Church.

The pantry wants the community to know it will be distributing fresh produce to all locals who want to come Wednesday, June 24, from 9-10 a.m.

Those who go are asked to remember to:

Bring their own bags, carts or containers.

Social distancing is necessary, all should stay 6 feet apart from non-family members.

It is mandatory to wear a mask. No mask, no food.

They don't need to bring any type of ID, just show up and enjoy the fr...