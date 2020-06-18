REINS shows resilience

Elias Budd greets therapy horse Finn. REINS hosted two Drive-thru Pony Parades during their closure, allowing students and their families to safely visit the property and see their favorite staff and horses.

Therapeutic Horsemanship Program reopens with new guidelines and community support

FALLBROOK – With San Diego County approval, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program safely reopened their facility June 1 to the happy arrival of students eager to return to their riding lessons and equine-assisted therapy activities.

Student Emma Kawalec, led on her therapy horse by volunteer Brianna Turner, completes a lesson in the arena with her REINS instructor Grace Welch when REINS reopened.

During their two-month COVID-19 closure, the REINS staff cared for their herd of 20 therapy horses. Staff worked diligently to develop, prepare and implement new safety measures for staff, students and volunteers at the facility.

The local nonprofit organization has experienced community support at every level during this time. REINS is grateful to be the recipient of COVID -19 relief funds from Legacy Endowment Community Foundation and LA84 Foundation as well as receiving ongoing support from Fallbrook Regional Health District. Their contributions helped offset the additional expenses required to reopen safely under new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Despite three canceled fundraisers, a few sponsors donated their pledged funds. Longtime volunteer Adria Mashburn led a social media fundraiser that generated an outpouring of donations. Other volunteers generously forwarded their stimulus checks to REINS to assist with the care of horses and operations.

