REINS shows resilience
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 1:36pm
Therapeutic Horsemanship Program reopens with new guidelines and community support
FALLBROOK – With San Diego County approval, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program safely reopened their facility June 1 to the happy arrival of students eager to return to their riding lessons and equine-assisted therapy activities.
During their two-month COVID-19 closure, the REINS staff cared for their herd of 20 therapy horses. Staff worked diligently to develop, prepare and implement new safety measures for staff, students and volunteers at the facility.
The local nonprofit organization has experienced community support at every level during this time. REINS is grateful to be the recipient of COVID -19 relief funds from Legacy Endowment Community Foundation and LA84 Foundation as well as receiving ongoing support from Fallbrook Regional Health District. Their contributions helped offset the additional expenses required to reopen safely under new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Despite three canceled fundraisers, a few sponsors donated their pledged funds. Longtime volunteer Adria Mashburn led a social media fundraiser that generated an outpouring of donations. Other volunteers generously forwarded their stimulus checks to REINS to assist with the care of horses and operations.
Submitted by REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.
