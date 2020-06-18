Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Sempra Energy completes $2 billion sale of Chilean businesses

 
Last updated 6/24/2020 at 11:32am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced today that it has completed the sale of its Chilean businesses for $2.23 billion to State Grid International Development Limited.

This sale includes Sempra's 100% stake in Chilquinta Energia S.A., Chile's third-largest electricity distributor and utility for more than two million people.

"Today's announcement completes the divestiture of all of Sempra Energy's South American assets — an important step in narrowing our strategic focus to the most attractive markets in North America," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sem...



