Teen boy killed, 7 others injured in solo crash in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A teenage boy was killed and seven other teens were injured in a solo-vehicle rollover crash early today in Carlsbad, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 2:25 a.m. on Carlsbad Village Drive near Valley Street.

A 1999 Toyota 4Runner with eight teenage occupants was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control for unknown reasons and the SUV rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side, Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

A male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the other seven teens were taken to area hospital for treatment of i...