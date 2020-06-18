Teen boy killed, 7 others injured in solo crash in Carlsbad
Last updated 6/24/2020 at 11:48am
CARLSBAD (CNS) - A teenage boy was killed and seven other teens were injured in a solo-vehicle rollover crash early today in Carlsbad, police said.
The crash was reported shortly before 2:25 a.m. on Carlsbad Village Drive near Valley Street.
A 1999 Toyota 4Runner with eight teenage occupants was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control for unknown reasons and the SUV rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side, Lt. Christie Calderwood said.
A male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the other seven teens were taken to area hospital for treatment of i...
