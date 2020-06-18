Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Teen boy killed, 7 others injured in solo crash in Carlsbad

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2020 at 11:48am

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A teenage boy was killed and seven other teens were injured in a solo-vehicle rollover crash early today in Carlsbad, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 2:25 a.m. on Carlsbad Village Drive near Valley Street.

A 1999 Toyota 4Runner with eight teenage occupants was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control for unknown reasons and the SUV rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side, Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

A male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the other seven teens were taken to area hospital for treatment of i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/24/2020 19:41