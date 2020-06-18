Temecula will close Old Town streets for restaurant social distancing plan

Luke Watson, director of Community Development for Temecula, presents a plan to close down some Old Town streets so that restaurants may expand outdoors to maintain social distancing guidelines.

The Temecula City Council at its meeting Tuesday, June 9, approved a plan to shut down Old Town Front Street and two other roadways in Old Town temporarily to allow restaurants to move tables outside to maintain social distancing standards as much as possible as coronavirus-related restrictions on business begin to be lifted.

The plan calls for Old Town Front Street, along with Fourth and Fifth streets, to be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Wednesday, June 17. Old Town Front Street will be shut down between Second and Sixth streets, while Fourth and Fifth streets will be closed betwee...