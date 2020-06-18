Re: 'A call for Americans to get a backbone and stand up' [Village News, Letter, 6/4/20]

Dear Ms. Miller,

I have a backbone and will stand up to people like you. Oh sure, you want to call me hateful, vile, belligerent, corrupt, a liar and a bully – all your words – because I disagree with you. You don’t know me, and I don’t want to know any more about you.

You sure like to poke the bear and when someone stands up to you, you go on the attack just like President Donald Trump and his daily meltdowns. He is the one who bullies and attacks, but then you don’t see that do you? He has not made America great; he has divided this country with zero realization. We all deserve better, not just you.

I have to ask folks like you, when will you be happy? We have had your president 3 1/2 years now, and the do-nothing senate. Four hundred House bills on McConnell’s graveyard desk doesn’t bother you? It’s pretty clear nothing is ever good enough. Complain, complain, complain…

News alert – This country is full of people with completely different views on all aspects of how to live, but for some reason your type thinks we should all embrace your view. For your information, ain’t ever gonna happen. I’m sure this paragraph is gonna bring out more attacks from the right, but I don't give a damn. I am sick and tired, not hateful.

I would gladly take my $29 economic impact check and buy you a mirror so you can take a good long look at your character. Do you see a person that is caring? Do you see a person that has compassion? Do you see a person that loves? Do you see your hate? Do you see how what you write on a regular basis is not helpful?

The whole world has great problems and you seem to think somehow you are helping mankind on your soapbox. I can assure you that you are not, you are part of the problem.

I am not a hateful person, but you sure make it hard to love you. I’ve written once in three years regarding your opinions and try to just let your bimonthly rants roll off my back.

Yes, there comes a time when those constantly being attacked and bullied will stand up and show we have a very strong backbone. I will not sit back and allow you to belittle myself and people you do not truly know. I am a very busy person. I volunteer on two boards and one other community organization between caring for my father with cancer. My time is precious, but I had to make time to let you know you are not appreciated. I know who is eating away at my joy… Do you have any left in you?

Take a seat for a while ‘Karen.’

Linda Wilson