Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Will rioters listen to George Floyd's brother?' [Village News, Coonradt Letter, 6/11/20]

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/18/2020 at 7:01pm



Well, thanks for the laugh. I really did appreciate that. I am a 70-year-old black man, and I have not suffered 400 years of anything. All of you guilty white people should realize you are not helping this situation by accepting responsibility for what happened 400 years ago.

I am not helpless, weak or discriminated against. I do not see police discrimination as serious of a problem as the gang warfare going on now.

We need to arrest the looters, charge the organizers for conspiracy to loot and burn, release America from this coronavirus house arrest and let’s get everyone back to work.

Mason Weaver


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019