Re: 'Will rioters listen to George Floyd's brother?' [Village News, Coonradt Letter, 6/11/20]

Well, thanks for the laugh. I really did appreciate that. I am a 70-year-old black man, and I have not suffered 400 years of anything. All of you guilty white people should realize you are not helping this situation by accepting responsibility for what happened 400 years ago.

I am not helpless, weak or discriminated against. I do not see police discrimination as serious of a problem as the gang warfare going on now.

We need to arrest the looters, charge the organizers for conspiracy to loot and burn, release America from this coronavirus house arrest and let’s get everyone back to work.

Mason Weaver