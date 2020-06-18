What is wrong with Eric Garcetti?
Last updated 6/18/2020 at 6:52pm
I watched the news coverage of the protests in Los Angeles with horror as one business after another was looted and set on fire. The news reporters watching all of this kept asking, “Where are the police? Where are the police?” Hundreds of black-owned businesses were being totally destroyed before their eyes.
Now Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, wants to partially defund the police department?
Pure idiocy!
Randy Jones
Reader Comments
(0)