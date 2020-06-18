Man shot by Escondido Police officer during traffic stop
Last updated 6/19/2020 at 11:32am
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 45-year-old man was shot by an Escondido police officer this morning during a traffic stop, police said.
It happened shortly after 3:40 a.m. on Broadway near West Washington Avenue, according to the Escondido Police Department.
Police pulled over a white sedan on Broadway after receiving reports that a man driving the car violated a restraining order at a nearby home, 10News reported. The man then allegedly got out of the car holding a crowbar and advanced toward an officer's squad car before the officer opened fire.
The man was struck multiple times and was tak...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)