Man shot by Escondido Police officer during traffic stop

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 45-year-old man was shot by an Escondido police officer this morning during a traffic stop, police said.

It happened shortly after 3:40 a.m. on Broadway near West Washington Avenue, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police pulled over a white sedan on Broadway after receiving reports that a man driving the car violated a restraining order at a nearby home, 10News reported. The man then allegedly got out of the car holding a crowbar and advanced toward an officer's squad car before the officer opened fire.

The man was struck multiple times and was tak...