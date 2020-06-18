Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Miramar Air Show canceled in light of COVID-19 pandemic

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2020 at 5:01pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 2020 Miramar Air Show that had been scheduled for Sept. 25-27 has been canceled due to public health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Monday.

``While we had initially hoped to host the show and help usher in a reopened San Diego, there are still a great many risks posed with a mass gathering of this size and scale to do it in a way that ensures our guests absolute safety,'' said Col. Charles Dockery, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. ``It remains a prudent choice to look ahead to 2021 and make it better than e...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/22/2020 17:02