Miramar Air Show canceled in light of COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 2020 Miramar Air Show that had been scheduled for Sept. 25-27 has been canceled due to public health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Monday.

``While we had initially hoped to host the show and help usher in a reopened San Diego, there are still a great many risks posed with a mass gathering of this size and scale to do it in a way that ensures our guests absolute safety,'' said Col. Charles Dockery, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. ``It remains a prudent choice to look ahead to 2021 and make it better than e...