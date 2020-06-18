Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego County to receive tax credits to help rebuild after fires

 
Last updated 6/19/2020 at 11:35am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County will receive nearly $3 million in federal tax credits to help finance new construction and the reconstruction of multifamily housing projects destroyed in recent wildfires, state Treasurer Fiona Ma announced today.

The plan approved Wednesday by the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, which Ma chairs, makes an initial allocation of $2.5 million to each of 13 counties.

The rest of the $100 million of credits were awarded to counties based on the percentage of housing units lost in the 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

San Diego had 0.49% of the hous...



