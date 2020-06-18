Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SANDAG commits $200,000 for regional planning with tribal nations

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/19/2020 at 12:33pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Association of Governments Chair Steve Vaus met with the Southern California Tribal Chairmen's Association this week to commit $200,000 from SANDAG through a memorandum of understanding for mutual regional planning strategies such as transportation and conservation.

Vaus and SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata met with SCTCA Chairman Robert Smith and members of the SCTCA Board at Sycuan Resort and Casino to commit funds for planning related to key issues that affect the Native American reservations. The reservations make up approximately 4% of the region's...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/19/2020 14:41