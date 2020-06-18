SANDAG commits $200,000 for regional planning with tribal nations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Association of Governments Chair Steve Vaus met with the Southern California Tribal Chairmen's Association this week to commit $200,000 from SANDAG through a memorandum of understanding for mutual regional planning strategies such as transportation and conservation.

Vaus and SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata met with SCTCA Chairman Robert Smith and members of the SCTCA Board at Sycuan Resort and Casino to commit funds for planning related to key issues that affect the Native American reservations. The reservations make up approximately 4% of the region's...