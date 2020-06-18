Skateboarders, worshippers, kids join San Diego protests

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Skateboarders, religious worshippers, children and Juneteenth demonstrators all participated in separate events throughout San Diego County in the ongoing pursuit of racial equality.

Skateboarders by the hundreds participated in a ``Rolling for Rights'' protest at 1 p.m., starting at Sixth Avenue and Palm Street and ending at the Embarcadero Marina Park.

On Twitter, Andy Trimlett called the protest ``Hands down, the coolest protest I've ever been to.''

Saturday morning, more than 7,000 people took part on street corners around the county in a ``We Pray San Diego''...