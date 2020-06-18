AP source: MLB spring training sites close amid virus worry
Last updated 6/20/2020 at 10:59am
BEN WALKER
AP Baseball Writer
Every team in Major League Baseball will shut its spring training camp over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, a move that came in the wake of the Philadelphia Phillies announcing Friday five players had tested positive for COVID-19.
The closures come while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to begin the season, and raise the possibility the virus outbreak could scuttle all attempts at starting up this year.
A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press the spring complexes in Florida and Arizona will temporarily close because...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)