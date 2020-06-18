AP source: MLB spring training sites close amid virus worry

In this April 7, 2017, file photo, members of the Philadelphia Phillies stretch before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia. Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex. The team also said Friday, June 19, 2020, that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn't identify any of those affected. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

Every team in Major League Baseball will shut its spring training camp over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, a move that came in the wake of the Philadelphia Phillies announcing Friday five players had tested positive for COVID-19.

The closures come while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to begin the season, and raise the possibility the virus outbreak could scuttle all attempts at starting up this year.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press the spring complexes in Florida and Arizona will temporarily close because...