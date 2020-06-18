In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Ohio State's Baron Browning (5), Chase Young (2), linebackers coach Al Washington and head coach Ryan Day celebrate after a victory over Michigan in an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Across the country universities have begun the process of playing through a pandemic. As athletes return to campus, what are they signing up for? Ohio State and Missouri have pledges they are requiring athletes or their parents sign before the players can take part in voluntary workouts at team facilities. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Ohio State calls it the Buckeye Acknowledgment and Pledge, a two-page document the school asked its athletes to sign before they could begin using team facilities during the pandemic.

The document SMU is requiring its athletes to sign is much more direct: Acknowledgment of Risk for COVID-19 Summer 2020.

Across the country, universities have begun the process of getting ready to play through a public health crisis. As athletes return to campus, what are they signing up for?

Missouri also has a pledge and Ohio State's athletic director said the school...