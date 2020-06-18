As athletes return to campus, what are they signing up for?
Last updated 6/20/2020 at 10:53am
RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Ohio State calls it the Buckeye Acknowledgment and Pledge, a two-page document the school asked its athletes to sign before they could begin using team facilities during the pandemic.
The document SMU is requiring its athletes to sign is much more direct: Acknowledgment of Risk for COVID-19 Summer 2020.
Across the country, universities have begun the process of getting ready to play through a public health crisis. As athletes return to campus, what are they signing up for?
Missouri also has a pledge and Ohio State's athletic director said the school...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)