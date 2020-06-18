Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

CIF suspends dead period

 
Last updated 6/19/2020 at 1:52am



Normally the CIF San Diego Section has a "dead period" in which contact between coaches and student-athletes is not allowed. Because the coronavirus shutdown eliminated team activity, there will not be a no contact period for summer 2020.

"I think it was the right thing to do with all of the shutdowns that we've had," said CIF assistant commissioner John Labeta. "There's no reason to have a no contact period this year."

In 2002 the CIF implemented a two-week period which prohibits participation or scheduling of organized practices, student-led team practices, team participation in tournamen...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

