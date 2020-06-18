FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver

JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Federal authorities on Monday confirmed they are investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black full-time driver who successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues earlier this month.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town said his office, the FBI and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division were reviewing the situation.

"Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society," Town said.

The stock car seri...