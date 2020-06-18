Super Patriot wins Fran's Valentine Stakes

San Luis Rey Training Center mare Super Patriot won the Fran’s Valentine Stakes race June 6 at Santa Anita Park.

The 5-year-old won the one-mile turf race for California-bred fillies and mares 3 years old and upward by 1 3/4 lengths over second-place Sedamar. Super Patriot and jockey Flavien Prat had a winning time of 1:35.66.

“Flavien rode her perfectly. She wants to come from behind, and he told me he never even had to use his stick,” trainer Richard Baltas said.

The race was the first in more than three months for Super Patriot.

“The horse fit the conditions,” Baltas said.

