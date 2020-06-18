Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

California city of Fort Bragg considers name change

 
Last updated 6/23/2020 at 11am

FORT BRAGG, Calif. (AP) - A rugged Northern California coastal city named for a Confederate general may ask voters to change its name as people protesting racial inequality and police brutality tear down monuments honoring former Confederate leaders.

The city of Fort Bragg in Mendocino County is named for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, who is accused of keeping more than 100 slaves.

The City Council heard Monday from people both supporting and opposing a name change. The council was to debate whether to put the renaming issue to voters through a ballot measure in November but decided at la...



