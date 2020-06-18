Former California governors urge use of face coverings

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger and three other former California governors joined Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in a video campaign promoting the use of face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"This is not about being weak," Schwarzenegger says as he holds up a mask in a public service announcement also featuring Jerry Brown, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson.

The PSA follows Newsom's order last week requiring Californians to wear face coverings in most indoor settings and outdoors when physical distancing isn't possible. Newsom issued the order as new cases and hospitaliza...