Born Ann Marie Nordstrom in Hibbing, Minnesota, June 3, 1929, she was the only child of Olaf Nestor Nordstrom and Mildred Shirley (Bussey) Nordstrom. At age 12, Ann moved with her parents to Los Angeles where she graduated from John C. Fremont High School.

On Nov. 12, 1949, she married Joseph (Jay) Constantin Cabeen at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills and was a devoted companion to him throughout their 60 years together.

In 1960, she and Jay welcomed daughter Sheri into their lives. Ann worked at an accounting firm in Costa Mesa for 17 years. In 1973, the family moved to Fallbrook where she worked as a bookkeeper at L & M Fertilizer for 10 years. She was an active member in the Catholic church for more than 70 years.

Ann and Jay relocated to Bullhead City, Arizona, in 2004. In retirement, Ann enjoyed trekking across the U.S. with Jay, solving sudoku puzzles, reading, keeping up with current events and doing a little gambling at Laughlin casinos. She especially loved being with family and friends during the many summers she and Jay spent in Hibbing.

Ann died May 27, 2020, in Fallbrook, surrounded by family. She was 90 years old. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who had a gift for listening and giving sage advice.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheri Cully (Steve); grandchildren Adriana Martinez Wehmeyer (Jeremy), Andre Martinez (Ruth), Jay Martinez (Brittany) and Jade Gidley; great-grandchildren Gabriel, Harloe, Averie and Emmalee Ann and extended family in California, Arizona, Minnesota and Louisiana.

Ann will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery alongside her husband. A memorial service is planned for July 31, but it may be limited in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than sending flowers, consider making a contribution in her memory to one of her favorite charities: Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children, Make a Wish Foundation or to the American Cancer Society.