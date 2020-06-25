Bonsall Rotary presents scholarships

Last updated 6/25/2020 at 12:18pm

These Bonsall High students are the recipients of merit scholarships presented by the Rotary Club of Bonsall.

BONSALL – The Rotary Club of Bonsall awarded five scholarships of $1,000 each to graduating seniors at Bonsall High School.

The club considered a weighted set of criteria including academics, community service, work experience, pursuit of a STEM field or productive vocation, leadership and extracurricular activities outside of the school day.

At graduation ceremonies June 10, Jeff Johnson, president of Bonsall Rotary Club, named the winners of the merit scholarships.

Winners of the awards are Abigayle Ford, who will attend California State Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo; Austin A...