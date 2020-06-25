Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Carole Dale Williams

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 5:18pm

Carole Dale Williams died peacefully June 10, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Carole Dale Williams died peacefully June 10, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Born May 30, 1954, Carole was a loving mother, generous friend and an adventurous, intelligent soul. She loved cooking, archeology, movies, music and history.

Carole worked as a dental office manager for 35 years in San Diego. She had the best sense of humor with an unforgettable laugh. She is survived by her daughter Ashley and is forever loved.





 
