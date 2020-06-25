Eighth graders honored at SMS

BONSALL – Sullivan Middle School eighth grade teachers acknowledged their top students in an awards presentation via a Zoom awards celebration.

The Most AR Points/Accelerated Reader Award winner is Olivia Harvey. The Math Award is shared by Ava Papoulias and Rori Gartner while the History Award is shared by Riley Waddell and Makenna Fore.

The Writing Award also goes to two students, Gbadebo Oluwaseyi (picture unavailable) and Charlie Riley. The Science Award went to Madeleine Dahlgren while Avery Lynas was recognized as the new School Record Holder in the 1500-meter run with a time of 5.0...