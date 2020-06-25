Fallbrook Aglow International to reopen meetings

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Lighthouse Chapter of Aglow International will reopen their monthly meetings Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Living Waters Fellowship, 2000 Reche Road, featuring former San Diego County Judge Earl Clampett as speaker.

Clampett, jail chaplain for the San Diego County Sheriff Department and author of “Blueprint – God’s Got a Problem on His Hands” will be speaking on “How to rewire our brains to stop being in bondage to fear, stress and anxiety.”

The public is invited, however due to COVID-19 restrictions, refreshments will not be served. Social distancing and sterilization will be in place, with face masks required.

Aglow International is a Christian fellowship and is not affiliated with any denomination, church or sect. More information is available from Carol Osgrove at 760-723-9718.

Submitted by Fallbrook Lighthouse Chapter of Aglow International.