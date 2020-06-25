FUHSD board approves budget, knowing it will be revised

Fallbrook Union High School District’s governing board approved a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year June 22 – with the understanding that the budget will almost certainly be revised in a couple of months once more information about the state’s budget becomes available.

The board unanimously approved the budget, which had previously been presented by FUHSD Chief Business Officer Brenda Mefford on June 8.

Mefford said at the earlier meeting that she expected large changes to the coming fiscal year’s budget by the June 22 meeting, as earlier state spending cuts proposed by Gov. Gavi...