Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

FUHSD board approves budget, knowing it will be revised

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/26/2020 at 12:41am



Fallbrook Union High School District’s governing board approved a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year June 22 – with the understanding that the budget will almost certainly be revised in a couple of months once more information about the state’s budget becomes available.

The board unanimously approved the budget, which had previously been presented by FUHSD Chief Business Officer Brenda Mefford on June 8.

Mefford said at the earlier meeting that she expected large changes to the coming fiscal year’s budget by the June 22 meeting, as earlier state spending cuts proposed by Gov. Gavi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/26/2020 02:45