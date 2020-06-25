Jack Kahn appointed as interim superintendent, president of Palomar College

SAN MARCOS – At its regular monthly meeting June 9, the Palomar Community College District governing board unanimously voted to appoint Jack Kahn, Ph.D., as interim superintendent and president of the district effective July 1. Kahn has been serving as acting superintendent and president since December 2019.

Each member of the governing board provided statements of support and approbation of Kahn, recognizing him for his leadership and dedication during the last six months. While serving in the acting role, Kahn has led several initiatives to address the fiscal health of the district; fa...