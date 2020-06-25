Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Jack Kahn appointed as interim superintendent, president of Palomar College

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 11:16am

Jack Kahn, Ph.D., is appointed as interim superintendent and president of Palomar College starting July 1.

SAN MARCOS – At its regular monthly meeting June 9, the Palomar Community College District governing board unanimously voted to appoint Jack Kahn, Ph.D., as interim superintendent and president of the district effective July 1. Kahn has been serving as acting superintendent and president since December 2019.

Each member of the governing board provided statements of support and approbation of Kahn, recognizing him for his leadership and dedication during the last six months. While serving in the acting role, Kahn has led several initiatives to address the fiscal health of the district; fa...



