Singh updates FUESD board on reopening plans
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 2:56pm
Candace Singh, superintendent of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, gave an update to the district's governing board at its Tuesday, June 19, meeting on how plans for potentially reopening in the fall are coming along.
Singh said while the district is surveying parents on their preferences – 95% of parents, she said, want their children to be back in school to the highest degree possible – things are tricky because of differences between California Department of Public Health and California Department of Education guidelines on opening schools back up.
"They're not consisten...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)