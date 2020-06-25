Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Singh updates FUESD board on reopening plans

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 2:56pm

The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District office is located at 321 Iowa Street, across from the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County on Ivy Street.

Candace Singh, superintendent of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, gave an update to the district's governing board at its Tuesday, June 19, meeting on how plans for potentially reopening in the fall are coming along.

Singh said while the district is surveying parents on their preferences – 95% of parents, she said, want their children to be back in school to the highest degree possible – things are tricky because of differences between California Department of Public Health and California Department of Education guidelines on opening schools back up.

