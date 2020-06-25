Singh updates FUESD board on reopening plans

The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District office is located at 321 Iowa Street, across from the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County on Ivy Street.

Candace Singh, superintendent of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, gave an update to the district's governing board at its Tuesday, June 19, meeting on how plans for potentially reopening in the fall are coming along.

Singh said while the district is surveying parents on their preferences – 95% of parents, she said, want their children to be back in school to the highest degree possible – things are tricky because of differences between California Department of Public Health and California Department of Education guidelines on opening schools back up.

"They're not consisten...