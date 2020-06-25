Carl Reiner, beloved creator of 'Dick Van Dyke Show,' dies
Last updated 6/30/2020 at 11:33am
MIKE STEWART
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a "second banana" to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy's front ranks as creator of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and straight man to Mel Brooks' "2000 Year Old Man," has died. He was 98.
Reiner's assistant Judy Nagy said he died Monday night of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, California.
He was one of show business' best liked men. The tall, bald Reiner was a welcome face on the small and silver screens: In Caesar's 1950s troupe as the snarling, toupee-w...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)