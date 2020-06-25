Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Fallbrook Art Center reopens with The Find Magnified

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 2:12pm

The Find Magnified Show features the work of area artists as an extension of Fallbrook Art Center's gift shop.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center will reopen Saturday, June 27, for The Find Magnified Show and Sale. The art center will be following the recommendations of San Diego County and the state of California to keep visitors safe.

The show offers one-of-a kind, affordable artful gifts in a wide variety of media and styles including glass, wood, ceramics, jewelry, wearable art, mixed media, greeting cards and much more. In spite of COVID-19, the show has 32 regional artists and artisans participating with their handmade works. Admission is free.

The show is open daily through Aug. 30, Mon...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
