Hong Kong police make first arrests under new security law

ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police made the first arrests Wednesday under a new national security law imposed by China's central government, as thousands of people defied tear gas and pepper pellets to protest against the contentious move on the anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule.

Police said 10 people were arrested under the law, including a man with a Hong Kong independence flag and a woman holding a sign displaying the British flag and calling for Hong Kong's independence — all violations of the law that took effect Tuesday nig...