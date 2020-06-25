Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Support for Putin wanes in his former Russian stronghold

 
YULIA ALEXEYEVA and DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

NIZHNY TAGIL, Russia (AP) — In 2011, the industrial city of Nizhny Tagil was dubbed "Putingrad" for its residents' fervent support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nine years later, it appears the city 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) east of Moscow no longer lives up to that nickname.

Workers are speaking out against the constitutional changes that would allow Putin to stay in office until 2036 amid growing frustration over their dire living conditions, which have not improved despite all the promises. A nationwide vote on the amendme...



