NFPA urges people to not use consumer fireworks

QUINCY, Mass. – In a typical year, the National Fire Protection Association encourages the public to only attend public fireworks displays put on by trained professionals, reflecting its long-standing position against consumer use of fireworks.

However, with public fireworks events around the country being canceled this year, NFPA is vigorously discouraging individuals’ use of consumer fireworks, recognizing that the likelihood of such activities may increase in the absence of public displays.

“While fireworks are an emblem of July 4 celebrations, in the absence of public displays t...