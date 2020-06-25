Six Fallbrook National FFA Organization members receive Agricultural Proficiency Award

The National FFA Organization has a multilevel Agricultural Proficiency Award competition, and six members of Fallbrook High School's FFA chapter won 10 San Diego Section awards, six of those were also Southern Region winners and four Fallbrook FFA members were state finalists.

Delana Sehnert was a section winner for beef production, diversified livestock production and swine production and was a Southern California Region winner and state finalist for diversified livestock production and swine production. Madison Causey was a section winner, region winner and state finalist for nursery op...