TAC recommends Sandia Creek Drive weight limit

The May 21 fatal accident involving a truck driver who lost control of his vehicle on the private road section of Sandia Creek Drive has highlighted concern about trucks on the road, and the county’s Traffic Advisory Committee recommended Friday, June 12, that the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approve a 7-ton weight limit on the public road portion of Sandia Creek Drive.

The unanimous TAC recommendation is scheduled to be heard by the board of supervisors Sept. 30. Should the county supervisors approve a first reading and introduction of the ordinance that day a second reading an...