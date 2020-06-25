Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

TAC recommends Sandia Creek Drive weight limit

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/25/2020 at 2:21pm



The May 21 fatal accident involving a truck driver who lost control of his vehicle on the private road section of Sandia Creek Drive has highlighted concern about trucks on the road, and the county’s Traffic Advisory Committee recommended Friday, June 12, that the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approve a 7-ton weight limit on the public road portion of Sandia Creek Drive.

The unanimous TAC recommendation is scheduled to be heard by the board of supervisors Sept. 30. Should the county supervisors approve a first reading and introduction of the ordinance that day a second reading an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/25/2020 16:14