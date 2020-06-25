Advocates, experts warn against polling place reductions
CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) - With only one polling place open on election day this week in Louisville, Kentucky, voting went relatively smoothly compared with other recent primaries held amid the global pandemic. Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November?
Voting rights groups say no. They caution that just because Kentucky's largest city didn't have excessively long lines for the primary doesn't mean other cities should scale back polling locations -- even if they expand access to absen...
