AP Interview: US envoy calls for Iran arms embargo renewal
Last updated 6/28/2020 at 12:05pm
JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An expiring United Nations weapons embargo on Iran must remain in place to prevent it from "becoming the arms dealer of choice for rogue regimes and terrorist organizations around the world," the U.S. special representative to Iran said Sunday.
Brian Hook told The Associated Press that the world should ignore Iran's threats to retaliate if the arms embargo set to expire in October is extended, calling it a "mafia tactic." Among its options, the Islamic Republic could expel international inspectors monitoring Iran's nuclear p...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)