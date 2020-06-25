Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

 
Last updated 6/29/2020 at 9:27pm



JAMES LaPORTA

Associated Press

Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence.

The assessment was included in at least one of President Donald Trump's written daily intelligence briefings at the time, according to the officials. Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment...



Village News

