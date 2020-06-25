Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus relief payments to dead people

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 5:16pm

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday. Legal and political issues hang over the misdirected taxpayer funds, the latest example of errors in massive aid being dispensed at crisis speed.

More than 130 million so-called economic impact payments were sent to taxpayers as part of the $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted in March. The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, cited the number of erroneous payments to decease...



Reader Comments
