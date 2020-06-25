Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home

 
Last updated 6/29/2020 at 10:05am



ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white couple stood outside their mansion and pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as the group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation.

Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

No charges were brought against them. Police said they were still investigating but labeled it a case of trespassing and assault by intimidation against the couple by protesters.

The marchers were angry at Mayor Lyda Krewson for re...



