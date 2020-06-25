Democrats renew health care attacks on GOP as virus builds

ALEXANDRA JAFFE and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are intensifying their attacks on President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over health care, hoping that an issue that helped lift the party during the 2018 midterms will prove even more resonant as the White House seeks to repeal the Affordable Care Act during a public health crisis.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, told an audience in the swing state of Pennsylvania this week that efforts to undermine the Obama-era health care law were "cruel" and "callous." House Speaker Nancy...