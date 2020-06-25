Dueling Trump-Biden events offer contrasting virus responses
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 6:43pm
WILL WEISSERT and MARC LEVY
Associated Press
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A presidential campaign that has largely been frozen for several months because of the coronavirus took on a degree of normalcy on Thursday when President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden swung through critical battleground states presenting starkly different visions for a post-pandemic America.
Touring a shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, Trump insisted the economy is "coming back at a level nobody ever imagined possible." But in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Biden warned that "no miracles are coming" and slamme...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)