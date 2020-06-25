Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Dueling Trump-Biden events offer contrasting virus responses

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 6:43pm



WILL WEISSERT and MARC LEVY

Associated Press

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A presidential campaign that has largely been frozen for several months because of the coronavirus took on a degree of normalcy on Thursday when President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden swung through critical battleground states presenting starkly different visions for a post-pandemic America.

Touring a shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, Trump insisted the economy is "coming back at a level nobody ever imagined possible." But in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Biden warned that "no miracles are coming" and slamme...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
