Europe restricts visitors from the US amid virus resurgence

LORNE COOK and TAMARA LUSH

Associated Press

The European Continent on Tuesday decided to reopen to visitors from 14 countries but not the U.S., where some of the states that pushed hardest and earliest to reopen their economies are now in retreat because of an alarming surge in confirmed coronavirus infections.

The European Union's decision came a day after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey closed bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks, and officials in Republican and Democratic strongholds alike mandated the wearing of masks.

"We have to remain vigilant and keep our most vulnerable safe," tweete...