Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's

BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said Friday that it will flag all "newsworthy" posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.

Separately, Facebook's stock dropped more than 8%, erasing roughly $50 billion from its market valuation, after the European company behind brands such as Ben & Jerry's and Dove announced it would boycott Facebook ads through the end of the year over the amount of hate speech and divisive rhetoric on its platform.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump p...