Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, left, listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, June 23. Pool via AP/ Kevin Dietsch photo

Lauran Neergaard and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar

The Associated Press

The government's top infectious disease expert said Tuesday, June 23, he is cautiously optimistic that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021 and warned that the next few weeks will be critical to tamping down the coronavirus hot spots around the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials also said they have not been asked to slow down testing for the coronavirus, an issue that became controversial after President Donald Trump said recently that he had asked them to do just tha...