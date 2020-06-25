GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight Republican lawmakers attended a White House briefing Monday about explosive allegations that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan — intelligence the White House insisted the president himself had not been fully read in on.

Members of Congress in both parties called for additional information and consequences for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, and eight Democrats were to be briefed on the matter Tuesday morning. Still, W...